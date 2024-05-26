Scotiabank Raises Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to $20.50

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

