Sepio Capital LP Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.13. 373,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $175.39 and a one year high of $266.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

