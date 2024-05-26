Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.74. 2,821,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,974. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.