Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,948. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.