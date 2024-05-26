Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCVL. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

