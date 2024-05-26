SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.54 and a 52-week high of C$12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 6.51.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8481605 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.