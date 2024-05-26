Simon Tilley Buys 300,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Simon Tilley bought 100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,100.00 ($8,733.33).
- On Friday, May 3rd, Simon Tilley purchased 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$16,200.00 ($10,800.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.
