Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 695,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

