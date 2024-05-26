SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.05 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $937.32 million and $62.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,570.22 or 0.99980213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00117575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,425,719.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.94821137 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $63,808,479.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.