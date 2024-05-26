Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 21,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,522.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.60. The company had a trading volume of 518,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

