Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,635 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

