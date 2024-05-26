Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

EL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. 2,203,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,406. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

