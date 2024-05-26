Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Workday by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $39.99 on Friday, reaching $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

