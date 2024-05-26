Skopos Labs Inc. Buys Shares of 994 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CME stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.92. 1,135,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,325. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

