Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $252,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 31,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 31,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

