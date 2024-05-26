SM Energy to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

