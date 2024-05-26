Snowflake’s (SNOW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

