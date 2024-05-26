Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

