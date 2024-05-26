Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.79% of Southwestern Energy worth $56,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

