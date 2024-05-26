SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,748. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.