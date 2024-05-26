SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,045. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

