Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 450,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,505,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

