Star Bulk Carriers’ (SBLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of SBLK opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

