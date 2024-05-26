Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $129.29 million and $2.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,194.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.24 or 0.00706798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00122341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00207019 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00092035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,700,464 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

