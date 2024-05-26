Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $127.07 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,763.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00703396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00122006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00208451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00092540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,718,279 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.