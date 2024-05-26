Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $30.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STLA opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

