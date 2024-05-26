Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. Comerica has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

