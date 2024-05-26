Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

Shares of LON STCM opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Friday. Steppe Cement has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.77 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.44.

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,158.11). 56.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

