Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $286.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $286.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.67.

EXP stock opened at $238.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $228.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

