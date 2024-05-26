Stifel Nicolaus Raises ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $90.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
ePlus Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLUS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus
In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ePlus
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.
