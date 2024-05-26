Stifel Nicolaus Raises ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $90.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.