StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

