StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.