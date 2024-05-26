StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

EDR stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,798,422. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,345,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,419,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

