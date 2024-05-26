StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

