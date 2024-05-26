StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.