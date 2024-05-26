StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

About Aethlon Medical

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

