StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $488.11 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $367.51 and a one year high of $493.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
