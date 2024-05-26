StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $488.11 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $367.51 and a one year high of $493.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

