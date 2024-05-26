StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

