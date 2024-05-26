StockNews.com Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

