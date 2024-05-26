StockNews.com Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $292,781.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at $86,673,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

