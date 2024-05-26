Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.50.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

SYK stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,076. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

