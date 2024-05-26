Sui (SUI) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $117.76 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.04157162 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $99,289,088.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.