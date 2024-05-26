Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.42.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

