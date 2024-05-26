Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

