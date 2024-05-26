SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

