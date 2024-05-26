Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $19,630,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Sunrun by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 612,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. 14,315,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.