SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

