Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $587.40. The company had a trading volume of 725,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,899. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.83 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.