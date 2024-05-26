Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $655.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $655.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $616.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $587.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.28. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $409.83 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

