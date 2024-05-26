Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.